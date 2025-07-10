Karnataka CM Vows Crackdown on Voyeurism Amid Rising Incidents
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condemns the recent spate of crimes involving women being secretly filmed and harassed in public. He assured that swift action has been taken, with several arrests made, and urged citizens to report such crimes, highlighting the state's commitment to ensuring women's safety and dignity.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday decried the distressing trend of women being surreptitiously filmed and harassed, followed by the online dissemination of these videos. Siddaramaiah branded these acts as betrayal of societal values and assured decisive measures against the culprits.
In a post on X, he expressed his deep concern over these violations of women's dignity. He stated that the Karnataka government has already initiated actions, resulting in multiple arrests. The administration remains vigilant in monitoring and curbing similar activities, he added.
Siddaramaiah highlighted recent arrests, including that of a hotel management graduate, Gurdeep Singh, and an accountant named Diganth, both detained for capturing voyeuristic content. He emphasized the necessity for societal introspection and collective effort to protect women. He urged reporting of such offenses through the cybercrime portal or helplines, underscoring the government's pledge to uphold women's safety and dignity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vigilance Bureau Raids Home of Senior Akali Leader Majithia Amid Drug Case Probe
Vigilance Raids Spark Outcry in Punjab
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia after conducting raids at 25 locations in state: Sources.
Vigilance Bureau Raids Stir Political Storm in Punjab
VP Dhankhar Warns Youth on Lessons from Emergency Era, Urges Constitutional Vigilance