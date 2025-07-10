Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Bengal Government of Voter Fraud and Policy Misuse

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleges voter list anomalies and misuse of EWS benefits by the Bengal government, urging Bihar-like measures to counteract infiltrators. Criticizing the Mamata Banerjee administration, he also points to constitutional violations. Adhikari appeals for intervention to safeguard democratic processes and uphold legal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:02 IST
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's political landscape is heating up as the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, raises serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government. Adhikari claims that fake voters, including infiltrators, have swelled the electoral rolls, especially in districts like Cooch-Behar and the 24 Parganas, calling for a cleansing akin to measures taken in Bihar.

The Election Commission has mandated that voters in Bihar submit proof of citizenship, and Adhikari argues that similar steps should be enforced in West Bengal to maintain electoral integrity. He accuses the Trinamool Congress of shielding alleged infiltrators, including Rohingya Muslims, whom he labels as a threat to the democratic fabric.

Adhikari also accuses the state government of misusing the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) framework. He contends that despite a 2024 Calcutta High Court ruling, the administration is offering EWS benefits to Muslim OBC communities based on religious criteria. He claims this undermines constitutional provisions and cheats the deserving general economically weaker segments of their rights, sparking controversy and demanding gubernatorial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

