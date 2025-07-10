ED Probes Alleged Conversion, Fund Misuse by Chhangur Baba
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations against Chhangur Baba for misuse of foreign funds, religious conversions, and threats to national security. The probe aims to trace financial sources and end uses, amid scrutiny under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a formal investigation into Jamaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, who is under scrutiny for serious allegations linked to religious conversions, misuse of foreign funds, and actions potentially jeopardizing national security and communal harmony.
As part of its inquiry, the ED sought detailed information from local police authorities, the District Magistrate, and various banks concerning Chhangur Baba's activities. Suspicions have arisen that foreign contributions received may have been diverted towards unlawful activities including orchestrated religious conversions and public disorder.
The probe, which comes amid heightened scrutiny of financial flows in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has led the ED to request certified copies of FIRs, asset details, and bank statements linked to Chhangur Baba.
