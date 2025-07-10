Left Menu

Empowering Women: Chhattisgarh's Initiative for Nutritional Independence

The Chhattisgarh government has resumed the assignment of ready-to-eat food manufacturing and distribution to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) as part of its anti-malnutrition scheme. The initiative is aimed at empowering women economically while improving children's nutritional status in Anganwadi centers, initially as a pilot in six districts.

In an effort to combat malnutrition and empower women, the Chhattisgarh government has reignited its initiative to involve women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the production and distribution of ready-to-eat food. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai distributed contract letters to 10 SHGs in Raigarh, setting the stage for this community-driven approach.

This action aligns with promises made in the BJP's assembly campaign, bringing back SHGs, previously sidelined by the Congress government. The initiative aims not only to support children's nutrition at Anganwadi centers but also to fortify women's economic independence in the region. As Raigarh leads this pilot scheme, it marks a significant stride toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral guarantees.

Additional support for SHGs comes through the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, providing capital subsidies to set up production units. The state is committed to ongoing efforts drumming up self-reliance among women, aligning with the national aspiration of creating 'Lakhpati Didis'. The re-empowerment of SHGs, previously displaced by the Chhattisgarh Agro Food Corporation Limited, signals a forward-thinking model ensuring both social and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

