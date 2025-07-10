Left Menu

UN Breakthrough: Fuel Enters Gaza After 130 Days

The United Nations successfully delivered 75,000 liters of fuel to Gaza, marking the first delivery in 130 days. According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, this amount is insufficient for even one day's energy needs, emphasizing the urgent requirement for more fuel to prevent service shutdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the United Nations managed to deliver 75,000 liters of fuel into Gaza, a first in over four months, according to a statement released by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday.

Dujarric warned that the fuel supply is far from adequate, failing to meet even a single day's energy demands, highlighting the urgent and critical need for further shipments to avoid crippling service shutdowns.

The UN's effort to alleviate Gaza's energy crisis underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the region, as officials call for immediate increases in fuel deliveries. The international community watches closely, concerned about the humanitarian impact of potential energy shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

