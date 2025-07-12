Left Menu

Elon Musk's Ambitious Fundraising Target: XAI's $200 Billion Valuation

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, XAI, is reported to be seeking a valuation of up to $200 billion in its upcoming fundraising round, according to the Financial Times. This bold move underscores Musk's ambitious vision for the company, positioning it as a major player in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:08 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, XAI, is reportedly aiming high, with plans to reach a valuation of up to $200 billion in its next fundraising round, as reported by the Financial Times.

This ambitious target reflects Musk's forward-thinking approach and his intent to position XAI prominently within the AI industry landscape.

The move highlights Musk's strategy of driving innovation and leadership in one of technology's most rapidly advancing sectors.

