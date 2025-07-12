Elon Musk's Ambitious Fundraising Target: XAI's $200 Billion Valuation
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, XAI, is reported to be seeking a valuation of up to $200 billion in its upcoming fundraising round, according to the Financial Times. This bold move underscores Musk's ambitious vision for the company, positioning it as a major player in the AI sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:08 IST
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, XAI, is reportedly aiming high, with plans to reach a valuation of up to $200 billion in its next fundraising round, as reported by the Financial Times.
This ambitious target reflects Musk's forward-thinking approach and his intent to position XAI prominently within the AI industry landscape.
The move highlights Musk's strategy of driving innovation and leadership in one of technology's most rapidly advancing sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
L&T Technology Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Center in Texas
L&T Technology Services Launches Cutting-Edge Engineering Hub in Plano
Revolutionizing Connections: NTT's IOWN Technology Debuts at Osaka Expo
Embracing Change: Wimbledon Replaces Line Judges with AI Technology
L&T Technology Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Design Hub in Texas