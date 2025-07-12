Late Goal Drama: Ecuador Secures Draw in Copa America Feminina

Ecuador's Emily Rosa Arias Espinales delivered a crucial equalizer in the 78th minute, ending their Copa America Feminina opener against Uruguay with a 2-2 draw at the Complejo Independiente del Valle in Quito. The match, filled with dramatic turns, kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

The hosts faced an early setback, conceding the first goal within 11 minutes as Uruguay's Belen Aquino skillfully struck from outside the box. Uruguay doubled their lead in the 53rd minute after a penalty, scored by Pamela Gonzalez, following a foul by Ecuador's Danna Pesantez.

Ecuador's comeback began with Yannel Correa's own goal, narrowing the deficit, before the dramatic equalizer by Espinales. Group A also includes strong teams like Argentina, Chile, and Peru, making the competition intense.