Survivor's Struggle: Vishwas Kumar's Journey After the Air India Crash

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the June 12 Air India crash, faces an uphill battle to overcome the traumatic experience. He lost his brother Ajay in the tragedy and is now undergoing psychiatric treatment to heal from the emotional scars. Vishwas has yet to return to London as he navigates through his recovery process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diu | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:07 IST
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, considered one of the luckiest men alive, is battling emotional scars after surviving the devastating Air India crash on June 12.

The 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin emerged as the lone survivor from the wreckage, though his brother Ajay was among the 241 victims who perished alongside 19 others on the ground. He is now seeking psychiatric help to cope with the traumatic memories, according to his cousin.

'Vishwas is struggling to overcome the mental trauma and brother's loss,' said his cousin, Sunny. A video on social media shows Vishwas carrying his brother's remains for cremation. His return to London is uncertain as his treatment has just commenced.

