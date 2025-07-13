Left Menu

Assam Clinches Development Leap with New Medical College in Darrang

Assam's government plans to elevate healthcare by establishing a medical college in Darrang. With Prime Minister Modi expected to lay the foundation stone, along with inaugurating other infrastructure projects, over Rs 8,000 crore in development is anticipated, transforming the district's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:07 IST
Assam Clinches Development Leap with New Medical College in Darrang
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at bolstering Assam's healthcare facilities, the state government has announced plans to build a medical college and hospital in Darrang district. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed these developments during his weekend visit to the proposed site in the Punia area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for this pivotal project during his visit to Assam on September 8. The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate the Narengi-Kurua bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road project on the same day. The cumulative investment from these projects is forecasted to reach nearly Rs 8,000 crore, marking a major advancement for Darrang, once part of Sonitpur district.

Further developmental efforts in the district include constructing a bypass and other initiatives expected to drive substantial growth. CM Sarma urged local citizens to support these projects to ensure their successful implementation. Plans are also underway for a medical college in Udalguri, with environmental considerations for tree relocation discussed. During the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, he is also anticipated to attend Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025