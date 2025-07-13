Assam Clinches Development Leap with New Medical College in Darrang

In a significant move aimed at bolstering Assam's healthcare facilities, the state government has announced plans to build a medical college and hospital in Darrang district. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed these developments during his weekend visit to the proposed site in the Punia area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for this pivotal project during his visit to Assam on September 8. The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate the Narengi-Kurua bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road project on the same day. The cumulative investment from these projects is forecasted to reach nearly Rs 8,000 crore, marking a major advancement for Darrang, once part of Sonitpur district.

Further developmental efforts in the district include constructing a bypass and other initiatives expected to drive substantial growth. CM Sarma urged local citizens to support these projects to ensure their successful implementation. Plans are also underway for a medical college in Udalguri, with environmental considerations for tree relocation discussed. During the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, he is also anticipated to attend Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)