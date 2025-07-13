Urgent Search Underway: Tripura Teen Missing in Delhi

In a disturbing case, Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old college student from Sabroom, South Tripura, has reportedly vanished in New Delhi. This disappearance has prompted a vigorous response from the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who has urged the police to launch immediate action.

The Chief Minister's Office, through social media, confirmed that Sneha, a Delhi University student, last contacted her family on July 7 before going out with a friend to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. Notably, her phone, reportedly off by 8:45 a.m, has complicated tracking efforts.

A cab driver has attested to dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge, exacerbating concerns given the area's security challenges and lack of CCTV coverage. Despite intensive searches by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and NDRF, no progress has been made. Authorities are now appealing to the public for any information.