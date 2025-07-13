Left Menu

Urgent Search Underway: Tripura Teen Missing in Delhi

Nineteen-year-old Sneha Debnath from Tripura has gone missing in Delhi. Her disappearance prompted swift action from authorities, including the Tripura Chief Minister's Office and the Delhi Police, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force. An evolving search operation continues as concerns for her safety grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:13 IST
Urgent Search Underway: Tripura Teen Missing in Delhi
Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom in South Tripura district, goes missing in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case, Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old college student from Sabroom, South Tripura, has reportedly vanished in New Delhi. This disappearance has prompted a vigorous response from the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who has urged the police to launch immediate action.

The Chief Minister's Office, through social media, confirmed that Sneha, a Delhi University student, last contacted her family on July 7 before going out with a friend to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. Notably, her phone, reportedly off by 8:45 a.m, has complicated tracking efforts.

A cab driver has attested to dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge, exacerbating concerns given the area's security challenges and lack of CCTV coverage. Despite intensive searches by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and NDRF, no progress has been made. Authorities are now appealing to the public for any information.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025