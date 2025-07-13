Left Menu

Kaithal Springs Into Action: Half Marathon & Development Push

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the Kaithal Half Marathon and urged public representatives to prioritize development works, emphasizing water conservation and cleanliness. He highlighted government schemes, including Ayushman and solar initiatives, while addressing public grievances and honoring community leaders at the Jan Samvad programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:51 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flags off Kaithal Half Marathon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of community spirit, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the much-anticipated Kaithal Half Marathon on Sunday, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents of the city.

The previous day, during the Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad programme, CM Saini emphasized the pivotal role played by Nagar Parishad, Block Samiti, and Zila Parishad members in addressing public expectations and prioritizing local development projects. He stressed the importance of public representatives being directly linked with people to resolve issues swiftly and maintaining quality in ongoing development initiatives.

Chief Minister Saini, in his commitment to advancing local development, announced substantial funding for the Gram Panchayat and Zila Parishad, with recent allocations totaling approximately Rs 700 crore aimed at expediting developmental projects. He urged representatives to promote flagship government schemes such as water conservation, cleanliness campaigns, and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, encouraging public engagement in these vital areas.

Guidelines were issued to ensure seamless integration of infrastructure projects like pipeline installations during street constructions to avoid future disruptions. Saini encouraged the attainment of Ayushman health cards for senior citizens and advocated for the adoption of solar energy panels under various government initiatives.

Apart from hearing public grievances, CM Saini honored exemplary citizens including students, farmers, and social workers, reiterating his government's commitment to addressing the community's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

