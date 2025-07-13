Left Menu

Audi Driver Arrested for Tragic Footpath Accident in Delhi

A speeding Audi, driven by an allegedly intoxicated individual, struck five people sleeping on a Vasant Vihar footpath. The Delhi police have arrested the driver, Utsav Shekhar. The incident left several injured, prompting swift police action and raising concerns over road safety and impaired driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:05 IST
Photo of Audi Car involved in the accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in the Vasant Vihar area of Delhi, a speeding Audi car ran over five people sleeping on a footpath. The car, allegedly driven by an intoxicated Utsav Shekhar, left behind a trail of chaos and concern as he plummeted into the unsuspecting victims.

The tragic scene unfolded around 01:45 am near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, with the victims quickly rushed to the hospital. Police confirmed the arrest of Utsav Shekhar, a property dealer from Dwarka, who was driving the vehicle home from Noida when the crash occurred.

Eyewitnesses provided critical information, stating the white Audi had been driven recklessly, resulting in the horrific accident. The driver later collided with a truck, indicative of his impaired state. Legal proceedings are underway as Delhi police wrestle with yet another case of grave road negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

