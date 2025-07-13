BJP Leader Dispels Controversy Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

On Sunday, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain stated that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is free of controversy. He emphasized that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the revision with noble intentions, underscoring the nation's trust in this constitutional body.

Hussain highlighted the Supreme Court's decision, which refused to halt the voter list revision despite challenges. Reports indicate that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have identified non-citizens in the voters' lists. This revision aims to ensure only eligible Bihari citizens participate in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Election Commission is committed to completing the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) before the July 25 deadline, with over 80% of electors already participating. The ECI reassures voters and continues efforts to verify and finalize a comprehensive electoral roll by September. Volunteers are aiding in the inclusion of vulnerable groups, ensuring an inclusive electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)