Anantnag Officials Rush to GMC After Pilgrims' Bus Mishap

The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag made an urgent visit to Government Medical College following a bus accident involving Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. The bus, on its way to Vaishno Devi shrine, crashed in Kulgam, injuring ten individuals from Madhya Pradesh.

The official conversed with the injured to assess their condition and assured them of the administration's unwavering support. Those injured reported leaving at 3 a.m. for their journey before the crash occurred. Hospital staff have been instructed to provide optimal care.

Dr. Tariq, from GMC Anantnag, reported that most patients sustained head injuries but are orthopaedically stable and expected to be discharged soon, except one with chest trauma. The annual Amarnath pilgrimage began on July 3 and concludes on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)