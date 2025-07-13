Left Menu

Anantnag Officials Rush to GMC After Pilgrims' Bus Mishap

Anantnag's Deputy Commissioner visited Government Medical College to assess the condition of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured in a bus crash heading to Vaishno Devi. The accident, in Kulgam, injured ten from Madhya Pradesh. The commissioner reassured full support, and most injured are stable. Further updates awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:25 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag interacts with injured pilgrims at GMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag made an urgent visit to Government Medical College following a bus accident involving Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. The bus, on its way to Vaishno Devi shrine, crashed in Kulgam, injuring ten individuals from Madhya Pradesh.

The official conversed with the injured to assess their condition and assured them of the administration's unwavering support. Those injured reported leaving at 3 a.m. for their journey before the crash occurred. Hospital staff have been instructed to provide optimal care.

Dr. Tariq, from GMC Anantnag, reported that most patients sustained head injuries but are orthopaedically stable and expected to be discharged soon, except one with chest trauma. The annual Amarnath pilgrimage began on July 3 and concludes on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

