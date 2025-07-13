Left Menu

Tragedy Grips Odisha: Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Fury Over Institutional Apathy

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizes BJP's 'Double Engine Sarkar' following a student's self-immolation attempt in Odisha. Alleging institutional apathy, Khera demands accountability for the relentless sexual harassment faced by the victim and the indifference from authorities, including a college principal and the Internal Complaints Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:11 IST
Tragedy Grips Odisha: Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Fury Over Institutional Apathy
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a damning critique of the 'Double Engine Sarkar', Congress leader Pawan Khera has expressed his indignation over the tragic case of a young woman from Odisha setting herself on fire after enduring persistent sexual harassment from her college's Head of Department (HoD). Khera highlighted the failure of multiple levels of authorities to respond to the victim's repeated quests for help, portraying the incident as a glaring example of institutional apathy and criminal negligence.

The student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with severe burns on July 12. Pawan Khera, casting the authorities in a harsh light, remarked that even a BJP MP's request for the suspension of the involved HoD was ignored by the college's principal, thus suggesting a severe lack of empowerment among local representatives of the ruling party.

Further compounding matters, a police investigation has been initiated, leading to the arrest of the accused HoD. Odisha's government has promised an exhaustive inquiry. Meanwhile, the medical team at AIIMS is striving to save the critically injured student, while political and public outrage continues to build over this harrowing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025