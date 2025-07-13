Tragedy Grips Odisha: Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Fury Over Institutional Apathy

In a damning critique of the 'Double Engine Sarkar', Congress leader Pawan Khera has expressed his indignation over the tragic case of a young woman from Odisha setting herself on fire after enduring persistent sexual harassment from her college's Head of Department (HoD). Khera highlighted the failure of multiple levels of authorities to respond to the victim's repeated quests for help, portraying the incident as a glaring example of institutional apathy and criminal negligence.

The student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with severe burns on July 12. Pawan Khera, casting the authorities in a harsh light, remarked that even a BJP MP's request for the suspension of the involved HoD was ignored by the college's principal, thus suggesting a severe lack of empowerment among local representatives of the ruling party.

Further compounding matters, a police investigation has been initiated, leading to the arrest of the accused HoD. Odisha's government has promised an exhaustive inquiry. Meanwhile, the medical team at AIIMS is striving to save the critically injured student, while political and public outrage continues to build over this harrowing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)