Surge in Crime Raises Concerns in Bihar: Lawyer Shot Dead

A lawyer was shot dead in Patna's Sultanganj area amid growing lawlessness in Bihar. The incident has sparked criticism towards Nitish Kumar's government, with ongoing investigations trying to uncover the motive and identities of the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:07 IST
SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident underscoring the rising crime rates in Bihar, a lawyer was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Patna's Sultanganj area. The victim, identified as Jitendra Mahato, 58, died from his injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital, according to police reports.

This murder, following the recent killings of a prominent businessman and a BJP leader in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar, has fueled criticisms against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration. Police have launched an investigation at the scene, recovering three bullet shells, and are working to identify the shooters and their motives. Forensic teams are analyzing CCTV footage for clues.

Patna East SP, Parichay Kumar, reported that Mahato, a non-practicing lawyer for two years, had been shot while visiting a local tea stall. Despite Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's reassurances against organized crime, the incident has stirred political opposition. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the NDA government's response, highlighting governance concerns through social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

