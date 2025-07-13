Left Menu

Uttarakhand Braces for Rain-Induced Havoc: Swift Responses in Focus

Heavy rainfall led to landslides and flooding in parts of Uttarakhand, prompting swift action from district officials. Emergency measures, including road repair and community support, were initiated to tackle the crisis. Key infrastructure, like a vital Bailey bridge, is under expedited construction to maintain connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:25 IST
Rain lashes parts of Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Dehradun experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, while intermittent rains continued across various regions of Uttarakhand, exacerbating landslide and flooding incidents within the state.

On July 10, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed all District Magistrates to promptly address disaster situations. Acting on these orders, District Magistrate Savin Basnal visited the isolated village of Batoli in Misral Patti to engage directly with local residents, assuring them of immediate assistance. The administration swiftly approved local demands and tackled logistical challenges, creating a critical road to the village overnight through Sheru Khala, transforming it from an impassable mound to an accessible route.

In related efforts, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya inspected ongoing repairs near Syana Chatti on the Yamunotri road. A strategic Bailey bridge construction at Ojri, crucial for maintaining regional connectivity, was ordered to be completed within a specified timeframe to ensure access between villages and main roads, pivotal for both locals and tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

