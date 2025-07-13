Odisha Congress Probes College Student's Self-Immolation Over Harassment Claims

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has initiated a thorough investigation into the alleged self-immolation attempt by a female student from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, with the formation of an eight-member fact-finding committee. This decision follows serious allegations of sexual harassment involving a faculty member.

Headed by state women's wing president Meenakshi Bahinipati, the committee will conduct a detailed on-site inspection in Balasore to gather evidence and offer a comprehensive report. In parallel, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous has been actively involved, reinforcing the commitment to justice and transparency.

The victim is receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with the Odisha government pledging to bear all medical costs. Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has assured that a separate high-level committee is also investigating the incident, vowing that stringent actions will be taken based on their findings. Meanwhile, the accused, Samira Kumar Sahu, an Assistant Professor, has been apprehended, reflecting law enforcement's proactive stance.

