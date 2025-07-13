Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Honors Meghalaya's Culture and Heritage

On the final day of her visit to Meghalaya, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid tribute to the storied legacy of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram School in Sohra. While there, she honored the statues of spiritual leaders Swami Ramakrishnanda and Swami Vivekananda with floral tributes.

Sitharaman explored the Mission's vocational training facilities where 100 women receive free weaving training, and expressed admiration for the Mission's extensive contributions to education and women's empowerment. Swami Anuragananda, the Mission's Secretary, highlighted the Minister's interest in the institution's history and influential alumni shaping India's political landscape.

During a visit to the iconic living root bridges in Siej Village, Sitharaman praised the villagers for preserving indigenous ecological practices, emphasizing the global significance of their sustainable lifestyle. In recognition of these efforts, the Minister backed the community's goal for UNESCO heritage status. Her trip concluded with inaugurating major infrastructure projects in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)