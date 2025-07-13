New Bridge Project Approved to Reconnect Gujarat's Key Routes

In a decisive move to restore crucial infrastructure, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given the green light to the Roads and Buildings Department for the construction of a new bridge over the Mahi River.

This new two-lane structure, which comes as a replacement for a collapsed bridge, will link the areas of Padra and Anklav in Vadodara district. The need for this project arose following the collapse of an existing bridge, which severely disrupted transportation between Central Gujarat and Saurashtra and impacted local commuters and students.

Superintending Engineer N. V. Rathva announced that the project, worth ₹212 crore, will see the expansion of the Mujpur approach road to four lanes, covering a 4.2 km stretch. The construction is projected to be completed within 18 months, with the tendering process already in progress.