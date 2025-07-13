Odisha Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over Balasore Case

Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das has called for the resignation of the state education minister following a self-immolation attempt by a student in Balasore. Das criticized the BJP government, questioning the actions of the Chief Minister's Office and the education minister in the month leading up to the incident.

Das highlighted that the student, affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), had allegedly encountered numerous obstacles in seeking justice. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) established an eight-member fact-finding committee to delve into the case, headed by state women's wing president Meenakshi Bahinipati.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous is also part of the panel, which will assess the circumstances surrounding the self-immolation attempt. The committee was tasked with inspecting the incident site and reporting their findings to the Pradesh Congress Office as the student continues treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)