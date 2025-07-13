Left Menu

BJP's Jaiswal Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Over Allegations, Demands Apology

BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal attacked RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for dismissing claims of foreign nationals on Bihar voter lists. Jaiswal criticized Yadav as uneducated and insisted he apologize. Yadav countered, accusing the NDA of allowing dubious entries and alleged the Election Commission's bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:53 IST
BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political skirmish, BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday criticized RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for his recent controversial remarks regarding the alleged discovery of foreign nationals on Bihar's voter lists. Jaiswal lambasted Yadav, labeling him uneducated and irresponsible, and demanded a public apology.

Jaiswal suggested that Yadav, due to a lack of education, merely parrots what he's taught at home, creating controversy when confronted with questions. He insisted on an apology, stating Yadav should take an oath to speak responsibly.

Yadav adamantly refuted claims linked to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision, accusing the NDA of manipulating voter lists, and critiqued the EC as biased. As assembly polls approach, voter list integrity remains a hotly debated issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

