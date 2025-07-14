Tragic Discovery: Young Couple Found Dead in Ayodhya Homestay
A young couple was discovered dead with bullet wounds at a homestay in Ayodhya's Kotwali area. Authorities found a pistol at the scene, sparking an investigation. The tragedy echoes a March incident where a newlywed couple was found dead in Ayodhya. Further details are pending post-mortem results.
In a tragic incident, a young couple was found dead with gunshot wounds at the Gauri Shankar Palace homestay in Ayodhya's Kotwali area on Sunday evening, confirmed by Ayodhya Superintendent of Police, Chakrapani Tripathi.
According to SP Tripathi, on the evening of July 13, police received information about the couple's unresponsiveness in their room. A team comprising Ayodhya police, forensic experts, and senior officials reached the scene promptly. They broke the door in the presence of independent witnesses, capturing the process on camera, uncovering a grim scene with bullet wounds on both individuals and a pistol present.
The police have commenced an investigation, seizing the firearm found at the location. Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to determine more details, with legal actions anticipated based on the findings. This case shadows a similar tragic event in March involving a newlywed couple in the Ayodhya Cantonment area.
