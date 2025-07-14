Qom Explosion Stirs Tensions Amidst Rising Regional Concerns

An explosion at a residential building in Qom, Iran, has left seven people injured, according to a report from Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. Authorities believe a gas leak caused the blast, which damaged four residential units.

The incident has exacerbated regional tensions given the backdrop of hostilities between Iran and its arch-rival, Israel. Despite Israel's history of targeting Iranian nuclear scientists, authorities have dismissed speculation of Israeli involvement in this explosion.

The director of Qom's fire department assured the public that investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause, urging citizens to disregard unfounded rumors. An Iranian source emphasized that any hostile action would be swiftly communicated, quelling fears of further conflict.