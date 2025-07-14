Digvijaya Singh Slams Madhya Pradesh Lathi Charge on Karni Sena

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has voiced strong condemnation against the recent police lathi charge targeting Karni Sena workers in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district. He has demanded Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to launch an investigation into the incident and to take disciplinary action against the officers involved.

Singh called for accountability, questioning whether the proper procedures were followed by authorities, particularly highlighting the violent treatment of students, including girls, who were subjected to the lathi charge while in their hostels. Describing the police action as unacceptable, Singh emphasized that while he is not affiliated with the Karni Sena, their right to peaceful protest was violated.

Reaffirming his intention to personally visit Harda, Singh revealed that he has already initiated discussions with the Harda Collector and Superintendent of Police. Meanwhile, Siddharth Jain, Harda Collector, justified the lathi charge by citing the prolonged blockade of the Khandwa bypass, affecting critical city services like ambulances, which led to the use of minimal force by authorities.

