BJP Strategizes Ahead of Critical Monsoon Parliament Session

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on Monday for a strategic meeting before the Monsoon Session of Parliament kicks off. The meeting, held at the party president's New Delhi home, saw the attendance of various BJP Union Ministers. The agenda, however, remains undisclosed.

In a parallel move, the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting of her strategic group on July 15, aimed at fine-tuning their approach for the parliamentary session.

Set to run from July 21 to August 21, the Monsoon Session coincides with Independence Day celebrations, resulting in no sittings on August 13 and 14. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has scheduled an all-party meeting for July 19 to discuss forthcoming parliamentary strategies.

Kiren Rijiju announced that the Hon'ble President of India approved the Monsoon Session dates, emphasizing that this session follows Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror response initiated by India after an attack in Pahalgam.