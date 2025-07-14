Trump's New Strategy: Arming Ukraine, Pressuring Russia with Sanctions
U.S. President Donald Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened sanctions on Russian exports to pressure Moscow into a peace deal. Frustrated with Russia, Trump aims to bolster Ukraine's defense with Patriot missiles and promises heavy tariffs on Russia if no agreement is reached in 50 days.
In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry, including Patriot air defense missiles, while threatening to impose sanctions on nations purchasing Russian exports if a peace deal isn't brokered within 50 days.
Addressing reporters alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing ongoing aggression against Ukrainian cities despite peace talks. Trump's announcement, aimed at coercing Moscow into negotiations, underscores his frustration with the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, financial markets in Russia reacted to the 50-day grace period with optimism. Trump's approach, marked by secondary sanctions and enhanced military aid to Ukraine, outlines a hardline stance aiming to pressure Russia while maintaining diplomatic avenues. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is actively seeking to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities through collaboration with European partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
