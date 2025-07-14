Left Menu

Medha Patkar Challenges Defamation Conviction Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Social activist Medha Patkar continues her legal battle against a defamation conviction. Her counsel has concluded arguments in court, while the case, filed by Delhi LG VK Saxena, moves forward. The High Court has temporarily released Patkar on bail after her arrest, challenging the trial court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:49 IST
Medha Patkar Challenges Defamation Conviction Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Medha Patkar's legal tussle over a longstanding defamation case encountered a crucial juncture this week as her counsel wrapped up arguments against her conviction. This legal showdown, rooted in charges brought forth by current Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, has kept courtroom observers on tenterhooks.

The Delhi High Court, under Justice Shalinder Kaur, has slated the case for further hearings, with advocate Gajinder Kumar, representing Saxena, set to argue next. Medha Patkar had previously been sentenced to three months imprisonment by a magistrate court, sparking an appeal to overturn the ruling. Furthermore, she has contested a denial to introduce an additional witness in a parallel defamation case she lodged against Saxena.

Amidst these developments, the High Court has granted interim relief by releasing Patkar on bail after she was taken into custody. She furnished a personal bond of Rs. 25,000 as dictated by the court, countering an earlier non-bailable warrant issued due to her non-compliance with court orders. Legal experts and supporters closely watch as the case progresses, with Patkar determined to contest the compensation and sentencing directives issued against her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025