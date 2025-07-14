Medha Patkar Challenges Defamation Conviction Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Social activist Medha Patkar's legal tussle over a longstanding defamation case encountered a crucial juncture this week as her counsel wrapped up arguments against her conviction. This legal showdown, rooted in charges brought forth by current Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, has kept courtroom observers on tenterhooks.

The Delhi High Court, under Justice Shalinder Kaur, has slated the case for further hearings, with advocate Gajinder Kumar, representing Saxena, set to argue next. Medha Patkar had previously been sentenced to three months imprisonment by a magistrate court, sparking an appeal to overturn the ruling. Furthermore, she has contested a denial to introduce an additional witness in a parallel defamation case she lodged against Saxena.

Amidst these developments, the High Court has granted interim relief by releasing Patkar on bail after she was taken into custody. She furnished a personal bond of Rs. 25,000 as dictated by the court, countering an earlier non-bailable warrant issued due to her non-compliance with court orders. Legal experts and supporters closely watch as the case progresses, with Patkar determined to contest the compensation and sentencing directives issued against her.

(With inputs from agencies.)