U.S. Imposes New Tomato Tariffs on Mexico Amid Trade Dispute

The U.S. Commerce Department announced a 17.09% duty on Mexican tomatoes after withdrawing from a 2019 trade agreement, citing unfair pricing. This decision aims to protect American tomato growers from competition. Experts predict price hikes for products like salsa. Mexican associations and U.S. officials seek resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 05:17 IST
U.S. Imposes New Tomato Tariffs on Mexico Amid Trade Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Commerce Department declared on Monday the imposition of a 17.09% duty on fresh tomatoes imported from Mexico, America's primary supplier. This development follows the termination of a 2019 agreement that suspended an antidumping duty investigation, originally instituted in 1996 to balance competition for U.S. tomato producers.

Mexico expressed confidence earlier this year in renewing the agreement, despite U.S. withdrawal intentions. Antidumping duties, as explained by the Commerce Department, assess how Mexican tomatoes are sold at 'unfair prices.' Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the duty's importance, citing prolonged distress for U.S. farmers due to lower-priced Mexican produce.

Mexican agriculture organizations, particularly from Baja California and Sinaloa, pledged collaboration with their government for a resolution. Critics and industry experts have predicted inflation in tomato-related products due to the new tariffs, while President Trump has considered more tariff hikes against Mexico following unsuccessful trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

