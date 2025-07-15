Farewell to a Legend: 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh Dies at 114 in Tragic Accident

In a tragic incident, legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh, affectionately dubbed the 'Turbaned Tornado,' died in a road accident at the venerable age of 114 in his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Thana Incharge HP Preet Singh confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections. He added that authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the accident site.

"We were informed of the passing of Fauja Singh and initiated the necessary proceedings," Singh told ANI, noting that the mishap occurred on the main road near Beas city. Tributes flooded in, as generations celebrated his groundbreaking contributions to athletics.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed profound sorrow at Singh's demise, highlighting his strength and enduring influence. Kataria fondly recalled marching with Singh during a significant event aimed at promoting a drug-free Punjab. Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD member Daljit S Cheema also expressed condolences, praising Singh's unparalleled legacy and inspiration.

Fauja Singh made headlines as the 'Sikh Superman' after debuting at the London Marathon in 2000 at age 89. He went on to complete marathons worldwide, including in Toronto and New York, breaking several records for older age brackets. His life story has left an indelible mark, leaving countless inspired by his resilience and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)