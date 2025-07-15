China and Australia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Trade Shifts
China and Australia are committing to deepen their bilateral ties as Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing. Topics of discussion include expanding their free trade deal, cooperation in artificial intelligence, and addressing security tensions, while ensuring regional peace and prosperity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:20 IST
China is eager to bolster its bilateral relationship with Australia, as President Xi Jinping welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Beijing on Tuesday.
This crucial meeting arises as China seeks to present itself as a stable partner amid U.S. trade tariffs and expresses interest in advancing their decade-old free trade agreement with Australia.
Further discussions could see collaboration on artificial intelligence, energy transition, and trade, despite challenges over China's military stance and Australian concerns about investment screenings in critical sectors, as noted during dialogues with key business leaders from both countries.
