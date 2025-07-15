Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Custodial Death Controversy: Protests Erupt, CBI Steps In

Tamil Nadu's political scene heats up as the custodial death of Ajith Kumar sparks protests led by actor Vijay. Minister K R Periyakaruppan provided financial aid to Kumar's family while the CBI takes over the investigation. Accusations of governmental inaction intensify amid demands for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:41 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation KK Periyakaruppan (Photo/@OfficeofKRP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister K R Periyakaruppan visited the family of Ajith Kumar on Tuesday, offering an ex-gratia payment of Rs 7.5 lakhs from the state government. Accompanied by District Collector K Porkodi, the minister expressed condolences to Kumar's family. Kumar, a security guard at a temple in Tiruppuvanam, died allegedly in police custody after being detained in connection with a theft case.

The post-mortem revealed 44 injuries on Kumar's body, affecting areas such as the forehead, eyebrow, leg, wrist, forearm, and ankle. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe following Madras High Court's directive. Amid protests for justice, DMK leader TKS Elangovan stated that arrests have been made and urged understanding of the political process.

Actor Vijay, leading a protest by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), criticized the state's response and commitment to justice, drawing parallels to past cases handled by the CBI. The protest saw a significant turnout from TVK members pressing for justice. Vijay questioned the government's effectiveness, pointing out other instances of alleged governmental failures in high-profile cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

