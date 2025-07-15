Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Appeals to Karnataka CM Over Hijab Dispute

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued a plea to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging his intervention in a case of alleged religious discrimination at Sri Soubhagya Lalitha College of Nursing in Bengaluru. Kashmiri female students claim they are being barred and threatened for wearing hijabs, despite there being no legal prohibition.

JKSA, in a letter, emphasized the emotional harm and rights violations involved, citing constitutional articles on religious freedom and education. The association condemned threats from college officials to expel students unless they complied with alleged non-existent dress codes, framing the issue as an assault on pluralism and inclusivity.

Highlighting broader implications, the JKSA underscored the negative precedent such incidents could set for minority students. They called for Karnataka's leadership to act decisively, ensuring immediate access to education without compromising religious beliefs and holding accountable those violating students' constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)