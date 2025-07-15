Left Menu

Remembering K. Kamaraj: A Tribute to the People's Leader

On K. Kamaraj's birth anniversary, leaders from across India's political spectrum paid homage to his legacy. Celebrated as a champion of social justice and integrity, Kamaraj's contributions to India's political landscape continue to inspire. Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi highlighted his enduring impact on the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:03 IST
Congress leader K Kamraj (File Photo/@RahulGandhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, paid tribute to K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, describing him as a 'true people's leader and tireless champion' in a social media post on X. Gandhi emphasized Kamaraj's integrity, humility, and continued inspiration to generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated the freedom fighter, highlighting Kamaraj's role in India's fight for independence and contributions to social justice post-independence. Modi, in his tribute on X, acknowledged Kamaraj's noble ideals that resonate with many today.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called Kamaraj 'a true son of India,' noting his pioneering social welfare initiatives in Tamil Nadu. Kamaraj, elected to various significant political roles, including Chief Minister of Madras, was instrumental in shaping India's political fabric, including the 'Kamaraj Plan'. Posthumously, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)

