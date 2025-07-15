Emerging Markets Resilient Amid U.S. Tariff Talks and Economic Shifts

Emerging market currencies showcased resilience on Tuesday, holding firm while traders awaited crucial U.S. inflation data. The anticipation was heavily tinged with hope, as President Trump signaled willingness to negotiate tariffs before the approaching August 1 deadline, a move sparking positive sentiment across global markets.

Notably, MSCI's EM stocks gauge rose by 1%, achieving its highest value since February 2022, following consecutive days of decline. Regional markets in Poland and Romania also saw gains amid a generally optimistic atmosphere, with major Asian stocks such as those in Indonesia and Hong Kong increasing by 0.6% and 1.6% respectively.

Even as global financial dynamics shifted, political tensions increased. Trump's ultimatum to Russia regarding the Ukrainian conflict posed potential sanctions, affecting the rouble's value. Meanwhile, investors stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. inflation report, influencing minor changes in currency betting, specifically within emerging European economies.

