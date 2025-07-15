Left Menu

KPI Green Energy Secures Major Wind Power Project in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy has received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited to establish wind power projects totaling 150 megawatts in Gujarat. This agreement will progress upon receiving approval from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission. KPI Green Energy Ltd operates as the solar and hybrid wing of KP Group.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has announced the receipt of a letter of intent to develop wind power projects with a capacity of 150 megawatts in Gujarat. The letter was awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

According to the company's exchange filing, the proposed Power Purchase Agreement with GUVNL will proceed after obtaining mandatory approval from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC). This marks a significant step for KPI Green Energy in expanding its renewable energy footprint.

Operating as the solar and hybrid vertical of the KP Group, KPI Green Energy is poised to further its contributions to sustainable energy solutions in India.

