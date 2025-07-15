Arvind Kejriwal Visits Hospitalized Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, inquiring about the health of his father, former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren. Kejriwal shared his concerns and wished Shibu Soren a swift recovery through a post on social media platform X.

Kejriwal stated, "Today, I visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and met with Jharkhand CM and friend Hemant Soren to enquire about the well-being of his father, former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren. I pray for his quick recovery and return home." Shibu Soren, known as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's 'founder patron', has been under hospital care for several weeks.

Previously, on June 26, President Droupadi Murmu and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren visited Shibu Soren, while the President shared, "President Droupadi Murmu met with the ailing former Jharkhand CM, Shri Shibu Soren, at the hospital." The Soren family and medical team were also visited by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Shibu Soren was appointed as the 'Founder Patron' of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha at the party's April Mahaadhiveshan.

