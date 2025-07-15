Putin's Relentless Stand: The Ukrainian Conflict Continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of backing down from his military operations in Ukraine, remaining resolute in the face of Western economic sanctions and America's diplomatic pressures.

Despite former President Donald Trump's threats of harsher sanctions and calls for a ceasefire agreement, Putin insists on continuing his strategy until his territorial demands are met. Sources close to the Kremlin highlight Putin's confidence in Russia's economic resilience and battlefield superiority.

As the conflict endures, Putin's demands, including NATO's non-expansion and recognition of Russia's territorial gains, remain unmet, framing the ongoing war as a pivot in East-West relations.