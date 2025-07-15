Left Menu

Putin's Relentless Stand: The Ukrainian Conflict Continues

Despite mounting pressure from Western sanctions and U.S. threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains steadfast in his military campaign in Ukraine. He demands significant concessions, including NATO's non-expansion, while dismissing Donald Trump's ceasefire calls. As the conflict persists, Russia's economy and territorial ambitions appear emboldened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:01 IST
Putin's Relentless Stand: The Ukrainian Conflict Continues
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of backing down from his military operations in Ukraine, remaining resolute in the face of Western economic sanctions and America's diplomatic pressures.

Despite former President Donald Trump's threats of harsher sanctions and calls for a ceasefire agreement, Putin insists on continuing his strategy until his territorial demands are met. Sources close to the Kremlin highlight Putin's confidence in Russia's economic resilience and battlefield superiority.

As the conflict endures, Putin's demands, including NATO's non-expansion and recognition of Russia's territorial gains, remain unmet, framing the ongoing war as a pivot in East-West relations.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025