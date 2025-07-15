West Bengal's Bold Push in Food Processing and Horticulture
West Bengal is intensifying its focus on food processing and horticulture as part of a strategic push to attract investment and modernize farming practices, according to an announcement by a state minister at a recent Assocham conclave.
Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Minister Arup Roy highlighted plans to modernize the sector with advanced planting materials, high-yield seeds, and improved infrastructure, such as cold chains. Roy also committed to expanding maize cultivation to meet the growing demand for animal feed.
Department Secretary Smaraki Mahapatra underscored the state's production capacities, emphasizing opportunities for export through improved logistics and post-harvest systems. The government also aims to support tissue culture for various crops, with the potential for value addition and investment in agricultural diversification.
