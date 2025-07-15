Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Tenuous Dance with U.S. Treasury Upsurge

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields dipped marginally, reflecting a ripple effect from a surge in U.S. Treasury yields driven by inflation data linked to increased consumer prices.

German 10-year yields, serving as a benchmark for the euro area, fell 2 basis points to 2.71%, close to a recent high of 2.737%. U.S. consumer prices witnessed a substantial rise in June, the largest in five months, pressuring German yields to reverse earlier losses.

In France, political tensions swirled as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced a significant budget squeeze to manage public debt, but market reactions remained muted. French 10-year yields mirrored German movements, further influenced by potential fiscal policies in Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)