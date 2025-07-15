Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Tenuous Dance with U.S. Treasury Upsurge
Euro zone government bond yields fell slightly after U.S. Treasury yields spiked due to inflation data. The German 10-year yield, the euro area's benchmark, was down 2 bps to 2.71%, influenced by tariff-related price increases in the U.S. French and Italian yields tracked the German movement.
On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields dipped marginally, reflecting a ripple effect from a surge in U.S. Treasury yields driven by inflation data linked to increased consumer prices.
German 10-year yields, serving as a benchmark for the euro area, fell 2 basis points to 2.71%, close to a recent high of 2.737%. U.S. consumer prices witnessed a substantial rise in June, the largest in five months, pressuring German yields to reverse earlier losses.
In France, political tensions swirled as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced a significant budget squeeze to manage public debt, but market reactions remained muted. French 10-year yields mirrored German movements, further influenced by potential fiscal policies in Italy.
