CBI Intensifies Probe in Controversial Custodial Death Case

In an unexpected move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials visited the Tiruppuvanam Police Station on Tuesday to conduct an inspection related to the Ajith Kumar custodial death case. Two CBI officers, including Inspector Ramesh Kumar, engaged with the police personnel in a brief inquiry lasting around 15 minutes before departing.

CIB's intensified investigation efforts also involved a team led by DSP Mohit Kumar, who examined various locales such as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in Madapuram and the area around the temple where Kumar was allegedly assaulted. This development follows directions from the Madras High Court to hand over the case to CBI.

In parallel developments, Tamil Nadu Minister KR Periyakaruppan visited Ajith Kumar's family to offer condolences and delivered an ex gratia payment of Rs 7.5 lakhs from the state government. The security guard's death, resulting from injuries sustained in police custody, has sparked political controversy, with opposition leader Vijay staging protests demanding justice for Kumar.

