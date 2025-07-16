Left Menu

Tariffs Shake Global Markets as Dollar Surges and Tech Stocks Resilient

Asian stock markets faced pressure as the dollar strengthened against the yen due to rising U.S. inflation from tariffs. Fed rate cut expectations declined, impacting risk assets. U.S. tech shares remained stable, highlighting resilience against economic pressures. Oil prices fluctuated while bank earnings highlighted mixed investor sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:46 IST
Tariffs Shake Global Markets as Dollar Surges and Tech Stocks Resilient
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Financial markets across Asia experienced tension on Wednesday as the dollar hit its strongest point against the yen since April while U.S. inflation metrics indicated that tariffs are raising prices. This development has tempered expectations for Federal Reserve policy easing, with Treasury yields experiencing an upward trajectory.

Despite the broader economic pressures, technology shares proved resilient, buoyed by a notable overnight gain in Nvidia shares. Meanwhile, Brent crude prices hovered close to $69 per barrel.

Market analysts are closely monitoring producer price data, alongside mixed expectations from bank earnings results, to gauge the ongoing impact of inflationary pressures and tariff influences on global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025