Safety First: IndiGo Flight Maneuvers Highlight Precautionary Protocols

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna executed a go-around at Patna Airport for a stable landing. Additionally, a bird strike incident diverted another flight, prompting cancellations and refunds. IndiGo emphasizes customer safety and alternative travel arrangements amid these operational decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna encountered a routine safety protocol as it performed a go-around at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, initiated the maneuver after encountering an unstabilised approach on its first landing attempt.

According to sources, the pilot's decision for a go-around was a standard safety measure to ensure a stable landing. This procedure is common in aviation when safety parameters are not met, influenced by factors like weather.

In a separate incident on July 9, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Patna mid-flight due to a bird strike. The airline canceled the flight, offering passengers refunds or alternative travel options. IndiGo reiterated its commitment to passenger safety amid these operational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

