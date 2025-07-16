Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Rally Against BJP: Congress Set to Sweep Assam

In a fiery address in Chhaygaon, Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi confidently predicted his party's victory in the forthcoming state assembly elections, launching a scathing critique of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gandhi depicted Sarma not as a chief minister, but as a 'king,' asserting that he is the "most corrupt Chief Minister" in India and predicting that Sarma would eventually be held accountable.

Gandhi cautioned the electorate about potential irregularities, drawing parallels with alleged voter list manipulations in Maharashtra's recent polls. He charged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with blatant misconduct, questioning the legitimacy of a million new voter additions between election cycles, and criticized the Election Commission's lack of transparency and responsiveness.

Highlighting Congress's new leadership in Assam under MP Gaurav Gogoi, Gandhi expressed optimism about the party's chances. He stressed that Congress would fight for justice and dignity for all citizens subjected to fear and persecution under the BJP administration. As part of their strategy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed these sentiments, pledging to tackle issues of land grabbing and governance failings attributed to the current state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)