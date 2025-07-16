ABVP Protests for Justice in Odisha Student Assault Case

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Wednesday, advocating for justice following the alleged assault and subsequent death of a female student in Odisha's Balasore district.

The protesters condemned the Odisha college administration's apathy in addressing the student's sexual harassment complaint and held them accountable for their inaction. ABVP National Executive Member Aditi Aman criticized the administration for its failure to act, adding that justice delayed might have cost the student her life.

The demonstration also brought attention to alleged connections between the accused and rival student organization NSUI members, amplifying calls for an impartial investigation. Citizens demanded the Odisha administration take swift action to prevent future incidents and ensure student safety nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)