ABVP Protests for Justice in Odisha Student Assault Case

ABVP activists protested outside Shimla's Deputy Commissioner's office over a female student's death after alleged assault in Odisha. They condemned college authorities for neglecting the harassment complaint, demanding accountability and justice. Concerns over students' safety and calls for strict action have intensified the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:51 IST
ABVP protesters in Shimla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Wednesday, advocating for justice following the alleged assault and subsequent death of a female student in Odisha's Balasore district.

The protesters condemned the Odisha college administration's apathy in addressing the student's sexual harassment complaint and held them accountable for their inaction. ABVP National Executive Member Aditi Aman criticized the administration for its failure to act, adding that justice delayed might have cost the student her life.

The demonstration also brought attention to alleged connections between the accused and rival student organization NSUI members, amplifying calls for an impartial investigation. Citizens demanded the Odisha administration take swift action to prevent future incidents and ensure student safety nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

