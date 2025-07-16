Vijayawada MP Champions Godavari Floodwater Project to Revitalize Rayalaseema

In a significant move to address water scarcity in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanadh has emphasized the crucial role of the proposed Godavari Floodwater Project. Speaking on Wednesday, Sivanadh pointed out the annual wastage of nearly 300 TMC of Godavari floodwater that flows unused into the sea.

Highlighting the project's potential benefits, Sivanadh stated the plan intends to channel this surplus water, ensuring a stable water supply for Rayalaseema, known as a major horticultural hub in India. The MP reassured that the initiative respects the water rights of neighboring states, aligning with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision of regional harmony.

Sivanadh expressed optimism about the outcome of discussions with Union Minister Patil, citing the cooperative stance of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers. The project aims for mutual growth, with hopes pinned on a clear resolution emerging soon, following talks on inter-state water issues led by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil.

