Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Conflicting Reports Shake Markets

Despite initial volatility from news about potential Federal Reserve changes, U.S. stocks finished higher. Trump denied reports about firing Jerome Powell, stabilizing markets after early declines. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached record closes, while economic data and Trump's tariffs influenced interest rate debates and investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 01:33 IST
Wall Street Surges as Conflicting Reports Shake Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street benchmarks ended the day modestly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite achieving its latest record close. Earlier, the market tumbled amid reports suggesting President Trump might fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

After denying the firing claims, Trump criticized Powell for not slashing interest rates. Investor concern over Fed independence initially spooked markets, but they recovered late in the day.

The S&P 500 gained 0.31%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.25%. Despite Trump's tariffs rattling markets earlier this year, recent record closes show enduring market strength. However, investor anxiety persists over potential changes at the Fed and how tariffs may impact inflation and interest rates.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025