Smart Meter Saga: Task Force Formed Amid Protests in Tripura

In response to mounting discontent over the installation of smart meters, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) created a four-member task force to expedite complaint resolutions. Opposition parties, CPI(M) and Congress, have staged protests criticizing the smart meters for increasing energy bills.

Tripura Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, emphasized the government's commitment to resolving issues promptly. Consumers can now lodge complaints through designated WhatsApp groups. Action has already been taken against a meter reader and agency for unethical billing in Khowai district.

Amid plans to install 6 lakh smart meters statewide, political opposition remains strong. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a rollback of smart meters and associated tariff hikes, rallying in front of TSECL headquarters for the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)