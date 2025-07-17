Left Menu

Smart Meter Saga: Task Force Formed Amid Protests in Tripura

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) has created a task force to address complaints about smart meters. This follows protests by opposition parties against the installation of these meters. The TSECL pledges quick responses to complaints and has acted against unethical billing practices.

Updated: 17-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:26 IST
Smart Meter Saga: Task Force Formed Amid Protests in Tripura

  
  • India

In response to mounting discontent over the installation of smart meters, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) created a four-member task force to expedite complaint resolutions. Opposition parties, CPI(M) and Congress, have staged protests criticizing the smart meters for increasing energy bills.

Tripura Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, emphasized the government's commitment to resolving issues promptly. Consumers can now lodge complaints through designated WhatsApp groups. Action has already been taken against a meter reader and agency for unethical billing in Khowai district.

Amid plans to install 6 lakh smart meters statewide, political opposition remains strong. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a rollback of smart meters and associated tariff hikes, rallying in front of TSECL headquarters for the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

