From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi
The hazardous fly ash dumps of Koradi have been transformed into a thriving bamboo forest under the leadership of Dr Lal Singh. This remarkable project not only revitalized the environment but also empowered local communities through sustainable livelihoods, demonstrating the power of science and community collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Once a bleak landscape of hazardous fly ash, the outskirts of Nagpur have been transformed into a thriving bamboo forest, thanks to the vision and efforts of Dr Lal Singh, Principal Scientist at CSIR-NEERI. Over 1,500 hectares of barren land, previously unsuitable for agriculture, now boast a vibrant ecosystem.
Fly ash, a harmful by-product of coal combustion, plagued the Koradi area with dust storms and severe pollution. In 2015, Maharashtra's Energy Minister sought CSIR-NEERI's help to address this crisis. Dr Lal Singh led his team in applying Eco-Rejuvenation techniques, using fast-growing bamboo and soil amendments, reducing airborne ash by 90% within six months.
The initiative did more than restore the environment; it empowered local communities, especially women from self-help groups. They played a crucial role in planting bamboo, earning a steady income and improving their living conditions. This project not only offers environmental and economic benefits but also embodies a sustainable model of development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Feud: Educational Scam Unravels in Nagpur
HC dismisses petition challenging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's 2024 assembly election victory from Nagpur.
Western Coalfields Limited: Nagpur's Taxpayer Champion
Deluge Alert: Schools Shut in Nagpur Amid Heavy Rains
Heavy Rains Paralyze Nagpur: CM Fadnavis Monitors Response Efforts