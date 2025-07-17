From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

Once a bleak landscape of hazardous fly ash, the outskirts of Nagpur have been transformed into a thriving bamboo forest, thanks to the vision and efforts of Dr Lal Singh, Principal Scientist at CSIR-NEERI. Over 1,500 hectares of barren land, previously unsuitable for agriculture, now boast a vibrant ecosystem.

Fly ash, a harmful by-product of coal combustion, plagued the Koradi area with dust storms and severe pollution. In 2015, Maharashtra's Energy Minister sought CSIR-NEERI's help to address this crisis. Dr Lal Singh led his team in applying Eco-Rejuvenation techniques, using fast-growing bamboo and soil amendments, reducing airborne ash by 90% within six months.

The initiative did more than restore the environment; it empowered local communities, especially women from self-help groups. They played a crucial role in planting bamboo, earning a steady income and improving their living conditions. This project not only offers environmental and economic benefits but also embodies a sustainable model of development.

