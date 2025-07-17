Thunderous Display: Pakistan's JF-17 Soars at UK Airshow

Pakistan's cutting-edge JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets are making waves at a premier UK military airshow. The Pakistan Air Force confirmed their participation at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), a significant event in the global aerospace community, underscoring the jets' advanced capabilities.

The JF-17 Block-III, known for its EASA Radar and Long Range BVR capabilities, represents a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter aircraft. It stands ready to address contemporary combat challenges, bolstering national security in the process.

Developed in collaboration with the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the JF-17 first took flight in 2003, and its prowess in recent regional conflicts has drawn international attention. As such, its inclusion at RIAT is poised to be a highlight of the event spanning July 18 to 20, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)